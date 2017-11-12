Mushahidullah leaves to attend Climate Change Conference in Germany

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Minister for Climate Change Senator Khan has left for Bonn, Germany to attend Climate Change Conference being held from November 6 to Nov 17, 2017.

The high level segment being started on November 13 would discuss various events and meetings. The minister would highlight various achievements of the country under its commitments in Paris agreement, said a press release. The minister would highlight various achievements fulfilled by Pakistan under its commitments in Paris agreement.

This forum would be used to highlight vulnerability of Pakistan due to climate change and achievements made to mitigate climate change effects.

The member states are discussing strategies to speedily implement Paris agreement. The effects on implementation process of Paris agreement with the withdrawal of United States is also an important agenda, said a press release. Pakistan is declared on number seven most affected by climate change by German watch. Its contribution in Global Carbon Emission is 0.8 percent.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision making body of the Convention. All States that are parties to the Convention are represented at the COP, at which they review the implementation of the Convention and any other legal instruments that the COP adopts and make decisions necessary to promote the effective implementation of the Convention, including institutional and administrative arrangements. A key task for the COP is to review the national communications and emission inventories submitted by Parties. Based on this information, the COP assesses the effects of the measures taken by Parties and the progress made in achieving the ultimate objective of the Convention.