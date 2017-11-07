Mushahidullah blames pollution for smog

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Federal for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan here on Tuesday said that main reason behind smog was industrial waste, vehicles,burning the remains of crops and coal used at brick kiln.

The minister further said that smog issue is persisting due to no rain for a long time. He predicted that the most regions will stay under the dense smog for the next 10 days. He said that the density of smog is lower than that of last year which shows signs of improvement in the environment.

Smog, also known as ground-level ozone, is a thick yellowish black fog which suspends in the air.

It is caused when air pollution, emissions and fumes combine with fog and sunlight, forming a thick layer of smoke-like film in the atmosphere. According to experts, emissions from industries and vehicles and cutting of trees worsen the phenomenon.

To a question he said that it is the responsibility of the federal government to draft the policies to address environmental pollution while it is the obligation of the provincial governments to implement these policies.

Spokesman Met office Dr. Muhammad Hanif talking to APP said that the current smog conditions would continue in plain areas of Punjab in next two weeks.

The current dry spell would prolong and may continue for several days, he said adding, no rainfall is expected in next few days.

Due to deficiency of rain, the intensity of prevailing smog will continue in plain areas of Punjab with focus in urban areas including Lahore and Faisalabad.

He added that in the mid of November, the concentration of smog would concise and expected to convert into fog which would continue till occurrence of rain.

However, Dr. Hanif stated that one or two light rain spell are likely in upper parts of the country during second or third week of November while dry weather would continue in 80 percent areas of the country till end of the current month.

“It can cause eye and nose irritation and it dries out the protective membranes of the nose and throat and interferes with the body’s ability to fight infection, increasing susceptibility to illness,” said while taking to APP.

Dr Ali Muhammad Medical officer in Ali Hospital advised the people to use face masks, take hot drinks, and avoid unnecessary outdoor trips.

He further suggested people to avoid all outdoor physical activity when air quality is rated “severe” like this morning.