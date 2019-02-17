Mushahid may refrain from foreign tours on Senate funds: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed should refrain from undertaking foreign tours by spending funds of the Senate.

Responding to a tweet of Mushahid Hussain, the minister said India was not offering immigration to some people, otherwise “we will have got rid of them.”

He said Mushahid would neither become foreign minister nor he would be satisfied with the steps taken by the government. “I am amazed that you (Mushahid) was asked to represent on Kashmir. Thanks for your service.”