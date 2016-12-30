Mushahid lauds JCC decisions, terms Balochistan Pakistan’s future

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Chairman Parliamentary Committee on

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Friday said that Balochistan was the future of Pakistan and CPEC would bring about growth and prosperity in the province through development initiatives.

According to a press release, he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of ninety students and faculty members of Government Degree College, Attashad, Turbat (Balochistan).

He said the CPEC was a factor for national unity as all the less developed areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan were part of the project and a number of development projects would be initiated in these areas under the banner of CPEC.

“The project would contribute toward national cohesion through

inclusive development,” Senator Mushahid emphasized.

“The project spanning over 15 years has four different aspects”, he

said adding that the CPEC project included operationalization of Gawadar port besides construction of special economic zones, energy projects and infrastructural development specially improving the road and rail links.

While referring to the recent Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting of CPEC, Senator Mushahid said some good decisions have been taken which in the long run would benefit the smaller provinces.

He informed that consensus had been evolved on the western route

besides construction of Basima Khuzdar road and other projects.

He also informed the delegation about the composition of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC and said that out of total 21 members 15

were from the smaller provinces and less developed areas.

He said the committee strongly believed in developing consensus

through reconciliation, transparency and inclusiveness in the development process.

“The committee has played effective role in taking different segment

onboard and would continue to act as a bridge between the federation and the provinces,” Mushahid observed.

He also referred to the recently concluded conference in Gawadar and

said that political leadership was united as far as the CPEC was concerned.

Senator Mushahid also lauded the services of Attashad as a prominent

writer and intellectual and termed him a good friend.

Students and faculty members of Government Degree College,

Attashad, Turbat thanked Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed for his remarks about Balochistan province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the delegation visited Parliament

on the invitation of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

It also visited Gal e Dastoor and Senate Hall where they were briefed

about the role, purpose and functioning of the Senate besides political and democratic history of Pakistan.

Later, the delegation members were presented souvenirs from the

Chairman Senate.