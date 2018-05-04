Mushahid Hussain elected as Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP):Senate Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously elected Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

Senator Javed Abbasi proposed his name and it was seconded by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, who was the outgoing Chairperson of the Committee, said a press release received here on Friday.

All the members congratulated Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on his unanimous election and said that he was the most appropriate person to promote, preserve and protect Pakistan’s national interest and international image in his capacity.

Speaking on the occasion Senator Mushahid Hussain appreciated his predecessor for nominating him and said she had been a good chairperson and we will build on the success achieved by the Committee in the last three years. He also thanked Senator Javed Abbasi for proposing his name.

Senator Mushahid said that foreign policy was one area on which there was a need for a broad national consensus above party lines so that the national interest and international image of Pakistan is preserved, protected and protected effectively.

He said that he would endeavor that the committee speaks on one voice on foreign policy issues, adding that foreign policy should be under monitoring and oversight by the Parliament of Pakistan since it represents the elected representatives of the people of Pakistan and foreign policy should represent the ethos of the people and their interests and aspirations.

He said among the priorities of the Foreign Affairs Committee would be peace and good relations with neighbouring countries, take CPEC forward and promoting unity among the Muslim Ummah while pursuing Pakistan’s proactive and principled policy on Kashmir, Palestine and issues like the Rohingya.

He said that the Foreign Affairs Committee will seek to be a bridge between the Parliament and the government, as well as seeking intellectual input from academia, media and civil society, through seminars, public hearings and research papers.

He said the committee would strengthen the institution of the Foreign Office. Senator Mushahid Hussain said that accountability of the government in foreign policy would be carried out through thorough scrutiny and ensuring transparency and the Committee would seek to protect the sovereignty of Pakistan from any infringement from outside.

He urged the need for a Made in Pakistan foreign policy reflecting Pakistan’s worldview particularly the

teachings of the Quaid-i- Azam who said that the foreign policy should reflect “peace within and

peace without”.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the House, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Dr. Asif Kirmani, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Rehman Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh, Senator Sitara Ayaz and Secretary of the Committee, Dr. Syed Pervaiz Abbas.