ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP):Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mushahid Hussain Syed Friday announced parliamentary forum ‘Palestine-Kashmir-Rohingya’ (PKR) to highlight issues of Muslims facing oppression in different territories.

“We have formed a parliamentary forum PKR to highlight the Palestine cause along with the cause of other oppressed peoples in Kashmir and Rohingya,” he said while addressing a press conference along with President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein al-Ahmar here.

He said Senator Sherry Rehman had been nominated as member Executive Committee of Al-Quds Parliament, which would hold its next meetings on July 14 and November 29 in Istanbul and Kuala Lumpur respectively.