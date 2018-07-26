Musawar Khan of PTI wins PK-19

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Musawar Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-19 Malakand Protected Area-II by securing 34,344 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s Syed Muhammad Ali Shah stood second by getting 27,392 votes. The third position was

grabbed by Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan’s Jamal Ud Din with 13,458 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.32%.