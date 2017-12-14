Musadik urges PPP to play role for delimitation process

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik Thursday urged Pakistan

Peoples Party to play role for completing delimitation process.

The PPP’s role for delimitation process would help strengthen democratic system in the country, he said

while talking to a private news channel.

The Speaker had passed the delimitation bill at the forum of assembly and forward it to Senate for further

process, he said.

The PPP should not delay the process in the Senate and complete its work for holding elections in time, he said.

To a question Musadik Malik said that the assemblies would complete constitutional tenure and the next general

elections would be held in time.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), would continue the efforts for taking forward the democratic system

in the country.

To another question regarding Ayaz Sadik statement about the government, he said that he might be disappointed

about the game being played by undemocratic forces for derailing the system in the country.

He said that the PML-N government after coming into power in 2013 elections had to face many challenges.

He said that it was the responsibility of the political parties particularly the PPP to keep distance from

the undemocratic forces so that the democratic system could run smoothly in the country.

To another question about Nawaz Sharif’s frequent visit to London, he said that the former prime minister had to visit hospital to see wife who was getting treatment there.

Commenting on the PML-N meetings, he said Nawaz Sharif as a leader of the party, was conducting meetings to discuss the political and party affairs.