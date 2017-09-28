Musadik urges media to highlight public issues

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

on Media Affairs, Dr Musadik Malik Thursday urged media to play positive

role by highlighting public issues.

Media had important role in presenting country’s image but

unfortunately only political issues were being discussed there, he said

talking to PTV.

Policies of the government, legislation and issues of general

public should be discussed on media, he said.

He said, rather criticizing each other, all political parties should

also work for the betterment of masses and implement their party’s manifesto.

Dr. Musadik said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was creating awareness among masses about sanctity of vote.

He said contrary to the charges of corruption in Panama Papers case,

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on having a Iqama.

The government had also raised objections on members of Joint

Investigation Team, which were rejected by the Supreme Court, he said.