ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
for Media Affairs, Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday ruled out any deal
or National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the country.
Political parties, without evidence, should not level any allegation
against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had promoted politics of
allegations against political opponents in the country which was not
suitable.
Dr Musadik Malik said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
was disqualified on having Iqama which was not even an allegation against
him in Panama Papers case.
No corruption charges were proved against Nawaz Sharif, he claimed.
He said Nawaz Sharif spoke about supremacy of law and sanctity
of vote during press conference here on Tuesday and big rally at Grand
Truck (GT) road. There was no contradiction in Nawaz Sharif’s statements,
he added.
Replying to a question, he said the Electoral Reforms Bill was
approved in the parliament to ensure transparency in the system.
Musadik rules out any deal or NRO in country
ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister