Murtaza Javed Abbassi stress the nation to follow Quaid’s principles

PESHAWAR, Dec 24 (APP):Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy
Speaker National Assembly Sunday said that every Pakistani should follow the
golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to attain a respectable
and dignified place for Pakistan in the community of the nations.
He said this in a message to the nation on the 141st
birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Deputy Speaker said
that the befitting way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to
forge unity among our ranks, work hard for the progress and prosperity of the
country.
He said that we should focus on unity, faith and
discipline in order to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity.
