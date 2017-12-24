Murtaza Javed Abbassi stress the nation to follow Quaid’s principles

PESHAWAR, Dec 24 (APP):Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy

Speaker National Assembly Sunday said that every Pakistani should follow the

golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to attain a respectable

and dignified place for Pakistan in the community of the nations.

He said this in a message to the nation on the 141st

birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Deputy Speaker said

that the befitting way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to

forge unity among our ranks, work hard for the progress and prosperity of the

country.

He said that we should focus on unity, faith and

discipline in order to lead Pakistan to progress and prosperity.