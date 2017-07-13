ISLAMABAD July 13 (APP): Acting Speaker, National Assembly
has taken strict notice of delivery of an anonymous letter to the Parliamentarians residing in Parliament Lodges.
According to a press release issued here Thursday, he
termed the contents of letter, misleading, a propaganda and
a nefarious attempt to sabotage the brotherly relations between
Pakistan and China.
Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, Chairman, Standing Committee
on Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT) met the
Acting Speaker along with other members of the Committee and presented
the letter.
The Acting Speaker expressing his serious concern said that the
enemies of Pakistan were trying to destabilize the country internally
and also sabotaging the brotherly Pak-China relations. We must expose conspiracy against Pakistan, he added.
He directed director, CDA and DSP, Parliament Lodges, and other departments concerned to inquire into the matter and submit their report.
Murtaza Abbasi for investigating anonymous letter to MNA
ISLAMABAD July 13 (APP): Acting Speaker, National Assembly