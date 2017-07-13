Murtaza Abbasi for investigating anonymous letter to MNA

ISLAMABAD July 13 (APP): Acting Speaker, National Assembly

has taken strict notice of delivery of an anonymous letter to the Parliamentarians residing in Parliament Lodges.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, he

termed the contents of letter, misleading, a propaganda and

a nefarious attempt to sabotage the brotherly relations between

Pakistan and China.

Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, Chairman, Standing Committee

on Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT) met the

Acting Speaker along with other members of the Committee and presented

the letter.

The Acting Speaker expressing his serious concern said that the

enemies of Pakistan were trying to destabilize the country internally

and also sabotaging the brotherly Pak-China relations. We must expose conspiracy against Pakistan, he added.

He directed director, CDA and DSP, Parliament Lodges, and other departments concerned to inquire into the matter and submit their report.