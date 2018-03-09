Murad urges for developing festive atmosphere for PSL final

KARACHI, Mar 09 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday reviewed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match arrangements and directed the administration to begin beautification of the metropolis to develop festive atmosphere.

He stated this while reveiwing the arrangmenets for the final match of the PSL in a meeting at the chief minister house, said a statement here.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Sohail Anwar

Siyal, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah, DG Rangers Sindh Major General Mohammed Saeed, IG Sindh Police AD Khowaja, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Parvez, Additional IGs Karachi, CTD and Special Branch, Secretaries of different department, MC KMC and others.

The CM Sindh was told that eight parking areas were being developed which included National Coaching Center for VVIP vehicles, Expo Center for VIP vehicles, Gharib Nawaz Football ground, Hakim Saeed Playground University Road, open ground near Federal Urdu University, Sunday Bazar ground opposite Bait-ul-Mukharam Masjid, KMC sports complex and KDA Club and China Ground Kashmir Road.

The chief minister directed the administration to install big screens for drivers to watch the match in the parking area.

The CM Sindh was told that around 6000 motorcycles can be parked at parking area and they suggested a ban on pillion riding.

Murad rejecting the ban on pillion riding said that our

youth have right to celebrate this international event.

They are also responsible enough, however, they should be taught code of

conduct through banners, wall posters and media, he said.

There would be three designated disembarking points, Bahria

University, Expo Center and Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Govt Girls College.

The CM Sindh directed the administration to hire 300 buses for

shuttle service from disembarking points to stadium. The buses for

shuttle service may be hired for two days, he said.

He also directed the administration to get the services of 200

scouts from Sindh Boys Scouts Association.

The services to be made available at the stadium included mobile

hospitals, ambulances, water bowsers, sanitation staff, sanitation

vehicles, regulated food and hospitality services and central control

room.

The CM Sindh directed the administration to arrangement a 30 to

50-minute musical show just after the match so that chaotic situation

could be avoided. In this way, we would be able to engage the crowed

through entertainment, he said.

The CM Sindh directed Mayor of Karachi to make the city beautiful

through illumination, flood lights, greenery and other means.

He directed that all the arrangements be finalized by March 15

and we would meet here again next Friday to review final arrangements.

He said that he would visit the stadium to witness the progress

on spot.

The CM Sindh urged the media to play its constructive role to improve

image of the city for organizing such another event just after the final

match of the PSL.