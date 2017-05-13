Murad terms CPEC, a landmark project for development, economy

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah

Saturday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a

landmark project with the aspects of development and economy in

future.

Talking to PTV, he said Chinese President had welcomed

the participation of chief ministers from all four provinces along

with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on China visit.

He said we had proposed some development projects on behalf

of the federal government in December last year in a meeting which

include circular Railway project.

Feasibility of circular Railway project had been completed

and it would be soon send to government of China for further

process, he said.

He hoped ground breaking of the project would be held at the

end of this year.