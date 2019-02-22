Murad criticises opposition for not holding debate in NA on threats from India

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Friday said National Assembly should have sent a strong message to India as it was hurling threats at Pakistan but it was regretful that the opposition could not rise above its personal agenda.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, he said opposition did not talk about the dangers faced by Pakistan from the border of Afghanistan and other foreign policy challenges.

He said a statement of Nawaz Sharif was being referred to by lawyer of India in the international court in Hague and now the three time elected prime minister was branded as a traitor.

Murad said on the diplomatic front, Pakistan’s improving relations should have been discussed in the house.