Muqeet & Wajahat Suri win Pairs Event in Balijee international Bridge

LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP) Sh Abdul Muqeet and Wajahat Suri won the pair event of the Balijee international Bridge Championship with excellence coupled with astute thinking here on Friday at Lahore Gymkhana club card room.

The Pairs Event came to a conclusion after three sessions and 72 boards with the ultimate winners Sheikh Abdul Muqeet popularly known as the Lone Ranger and his partner Wajahat Ali Suri of Karachi providing moments that were brilliance enriched. Certainly during the pairs event their consistency has taken them to this elevated level, the secret of their durability being focus and a perfect combination and an ability to fire their intelligence with all barrels charging.

All through the Pairs Event, the fight for the top slot has been filled

with awesome moves by combinations like Maj Asad Maqbool & Ghalib Bandaisha, Javed Khalid and Saeed Akhter,and Mirza Shauq Hussain combining with the indomitable Indian star Sappan Desai,and other top pairs of Karachi like Tehseen Ghaeewala—Rahid ul Ghazi,Mubashir Puri Junaid and not to forget experts like Parvez Mirza Imran Abidi and Hasan Askari Khalid Mohiuddin. However , no matter how well they combined the spins from the table of the winners Sheikh A Muqeet and Wajahat Suri were always a crushing force for the opponents. Quite a few other combinations may not have made it to the top,yet they had a lot of fun and do not have any regrets about losing.

The Pairs who attained top 10 positions are: Wajahat Ali Suri Sheikh

Abdul Muqeet 62.91 pts average;Mirza Shauq Hussain Sappan Desai 61.46;Maj Assad Maqbool Ghalib Bandesha 60.42;Fatima Raza Rubina Agha 59.49;Tehsin Gheewala Rashid ul Ghazi 59.29;Javed Khalid Saeed Akhter 59.27;AVM ®Niaz Hussain Air Cmdr ®Qamar S.Kiani 56.85;Khalid Mohiuddin Hassan Askari 56.17;Shahid Rafique M.Shafiq 56.04;Ahsan Javed Qureshi Ghias A.Malik 54.86.

The team event kicked off and amongst the 20 teams contesting, playing

members of at least 10 teams have international exposure who will be flaunting their skills over the next two days. With steady nerves, master artists like Javed Khalid, Rashid ul Ghazi, Pervez Mirza and Hasan Askari will be restoring enough competitive life to this championship, to show case it with fills of excellence in play. Fireworks are also expected from players like Ahsan Quereshi, Nauman Butt, Malik Ghias, Shauq Hussain, Masood Mazhar, Tahir Abbas and Khurshid Hadi.. All of them have ability to produce forceful play and make the opposition just a little less functional, depriving it of success.

The Organizing team at this championship has been simply great with Ihsan Qadir,Sarfraz Butt,Umair Kausar and Mohammed Asif Sheikh in full control.