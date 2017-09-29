Muqam urges workers to strengthen party; spread vision of leadership

PESHAWAR, Sept 29 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President PML-N, Engr. Ameer Muqam Friday said that workers are precious asset of the party and they would be respected and consulted in making important decisions.

Taking to representative delegations of various areas at PML-N provincial secretariat, efforts of workers for augmenting the roots of

party are highly appreciable. He said that workers not only give

credibility and popularity to a party but their role in winning

political battles is of supreme importance.

He also urged workers to focus energies for galvanizing and

strengthening the party besides making efforts to take vision of

Muahmmad Nawaz Sharif to every nook and corner of KP.

Criticizing PTI, he said that provincial government has failed to

deliver and the party who raised slogan of change achieved nothing tangible but deceived

people by misleading slogan.

He said that PMLN has served people irrespective of their political

affiliations adding people are witness to our accomplishments and record developmental

work.

Muqam said that he would soon visit southern districts to address

problems confronted by people there. On the occasion, a large of people announced

joining PMLN.

Earlier PM advisor held open kacheri and issued directives on the

complaints of people.