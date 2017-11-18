Muqam reviews arrangements for former PM’s public gathering

PESHAWAR, Nov 18 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister and President PMLN Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr Ameer Muqam Saturday said that spirit of Hazara people is a proof that former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif would be given warm welcome in Abbottabad.

Talking to media persons at Abbottabad after reviewing arrangements for Nawaz Shairf public gathering, he said that enthusiasm and energy of people is reflective of their support and love for Nawaz Sharif who would hold a mammoth

public gathering with support of his party workers.

Muqam said that we would defeat opponents in next coming elections

owing to our dedication and accomplishments. He said that people of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa are also determined to end politics of allegations and sit-ins.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad

Khan, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Senator Dr. Asif Kirmani, Deputy Speaker

National Assembly, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi, Senator Javaid Abbasi and MPA, Sardar

Aurangzeb Nalota were also present on the occasion.