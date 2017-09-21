Muqam meets with QWP Chief, discusses NA4 by-elections

PESHAWAR, Sept 21 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial

President PMLN, Engr. Ameer Muqam met with Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab

Ahmad Khan Sherpao at his residence on Thursday.

They both discussed matters relating to NA4 bye-elections and agreed on

a common strategy.

Sikandar Khan Sherpao, Aneesa Zeb Tahirkheli, Senator Ghufran and other

leaders of QWP were also present on the occasion.

Later, Ameer Muqam attended a ceremony held at PMLN Provincial

Secretariat to welcome new entrance in the party. Speaking on the occasion, Muqam

said that workers are the precious asset of the party and they would be respected and

consulted in making important decisions.

He said that a essence of his political ambitions is to serve masses

irrespective of their associations adding no stone would be left unturned to achieve the

objective.