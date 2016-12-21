Muqam holds open Ketchehry; directs timely completion of grid stations, feeders

PESHAWAR, Dec 21 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Ameer Muqam Wednesday directed concerned authorities to complete work on new grid stations and feeders so that problems of people should be resolve regarding power shortage and low voltage.

Addressing an open Katchehri after chairing a meeting at Wapda House, he also directed to fill the vacant posts in PESCO.

He said that recruitment on the vacant posts would improve the efficiency of the company to serve people in a better way.

He directed PECO authorities to focus energies for the resolution of genuine problems confronted by masses.

He said “We will fulfill our promises to end load shedding from the country” adding political objectives of PML-N was to serve people and no stone would be left unturned to achieve the goal.