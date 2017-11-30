Muqam for speedy completion of party reorganization on VC level

PESHAWAR, Nov 30 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister and Provincial President PML-N, Engr. Ameer Muqam Thursday said that reorganization of PML-N on Village Council (VC) level should be completed speedily.

He expressed these views during his visits to various UCs in

Swat. He said that focus should also be given to Social Media Wing, Women Wing, Youth Wing of the party as well.

Muqam said that different mega projects including sui gas provision schemes, electricity, hospitals, communications and Universities have been initiated by PML-N in the province. He said that his party would emerge victorious in next elections on the basis of its accomplishments.

He said that work on 220-KV Grid Station in Chakdara and on Mardan Swat Sui Gas transmission line amounting to Rs. 3.5 billion is in process.