Muqam felicitates PMLN on overwhelming victory in Lahore by-poll

PESHAWAR, Sep 18 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam Monday

felicitated PMLN leadership and workers on overwhelming victory of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-poll.

Addressing a huge public gathering of party workers and masses here, he

said the agenda of PMLN leadership was to bring prosperity and development in the country and the same had been realized by masses.

He said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could no more be deceived in the

name of so-called change and they would bury PTI in 2018 general elections and in by-poll in NA-4 Peshawar.

Muqam hoped that the people of NA-4 would elect PMLN candidate Nasir

Khan Mosazai in by-poll in NA-4 Peshawar while rejecting PTI’s dual policies and standard.

He said how could PTI leadership claim credit of Metro while they were

calling it “Jangla Serivce”, adding PTI’s metro project had been initiated to get commission.

He said the KP government was taking billions of rupees loans and making

every child of the province indepted. The people of KP would hold PTI accountable in 2018 general elections, he concluded.