Muqam congratulates national cricket hero Fakhar Zaman

PESHAWAR June 22 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister and PMLN KP

President, Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday phoned from Saudi Arabi to national cricket hero, Fakhar Zaman and congratulated him over his impressive baiting performance against India in ICC Champion Trophy Final at Oval.

In a message here, Muqam said that Fakhar Zaman had raised heads of all Pakistanis high by scoring a brilliant hundred against arch rival India.

He said the Green Shirts has made it clear that they could demonstrate

outstanding performance in any situation.

After Eidul Fitr, he said an impressive launchon or diner function

would be arranged for the victorious Pakistani team. He said the national cricket team has made history that would always be remembered in golden words.