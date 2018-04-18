Muqam briefs Shahbaz about PML-N electoral campaigns in KP

PESHAWAR, Apr 18 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister and PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam Wednesday briefed party’s

president Shehbaz Sharif about the preparations for upcoming general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to media persons, after meeting with Chief Minister Punjab ,

he informed that applications from the candidates contesting general election on PML-N tickets

from KP would be invited from April 20.

He said the party’s parliamentary board would award party ticket on merit. He also outlined the schedule for the party chief’s public gatherings at divisional levels in the province starting

from Mardan on April 29.

Muqam recalled the measures taken by PML-N during its tenure and said that the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would help the country to overcome load shedding crisis and

make Pakistan a developed country.

He said so far 10,000 MW of electricity had been added in national grid station while work on

other power projects was in full swing.

Muqam said that the party’s leadership took bold decisions and with the help of Pak Armed forces and people, adding that Imran Niazi had struck KPK in heaps of never ending problems and

foreign loans.

He said Imran Khan used KPK as a platform to get premiership but failed in his designs, adding that the

result of upcoming general elections would be proved an end to Imran’s politics.