Muqam assures to resolve problems of Hangu citizenry

PESHAWAR, Dec 30 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Engr. Ameer Muqam Friday said that he would soon visit district Hangu and resolve problems being faced by the citizenry regarding sui gas and electricity.

He was talking to delegation of Hangu elites who called on him under the leadership of former MPA Fareed Mufakkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Muqam said federal government has prioritized

the development of backward and remote areas adding that energies would be focused to provide basic amenities of life to people living in these areas.

He said that policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have

resulted in steady economic growth. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is a proof of people’s welfare and progress oriented approach of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Muqam said that PMLN would emerge victorious in next coming general

elections owing to its accomplishments and record development work.

