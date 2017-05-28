Muqam asks PHC to take notice against attacked on national installations

PESHAWAR, May 28 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam

Sunday asked Peshawar High Court to take suo moto notice against all those involved in attacking national installations.

This he said while addressing a press conference here at Wapda House

premises soon after attending a high level meeting regarding the recent attack on grids stations by parliamentarians and workers.

He said that May 28 is the second freedom celebration day after August

14, 1947 because Pakistan nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998. He said our nation will always be remembered this historic day when we showed our power by testing the nuclear weapons under the leadership the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan had become seventh nuclear world

power with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first atomic power in the Muslim world. He said that Pakistan will always be leading in Muslim world on behalf of this Islamic bomb.

He condemned the storming of Grid Stations by the PTI legislators and

their workers. He said that attack on grid stations in Peshawar and harassment of Wapda officials by PTI workers is highly unethical act. He said that they have attacked on grid stations just for political point scoring.

He said for the relief of the people the duration of the load shedding

is decreased to 4 to 6 hours instead of 16 to 20 hours.

He said 400 feeders are overload and announced installations of new

feeders so that to overcome on the load on old feeders. He said in KP work on four new 220 KVA grid stations continued with full swing and soon PESCO will be able to overcome by managing the overload on old feeders. He said Golan Gol and Bisham Dobair are linking with Swat and Dir.

He expressed the hope that till 2018 govt would include 18000 MV

electricity in the system to increase the overall capacity to 28000 MV. He said that the PML-N workers in Peshawar endeavoring to reduce load shedding while the attacks of PTI workers and their parliamentarians will deteriorate the situation further.

Advisor to Prime Minister and PML-N Provincial President Amir Muqam said

that the federal govt presented the balanced, pro-poor and welfare oriented budget 2017-18 which also carries sufficient relief for the govt employees.

He said that federal govt presented the record volume budget 2017-18

with major emphasis on promotion of social sectors, energy, welfare and establishment of lasting peace. Muqam said that Pakistan would become Asian Tiger due to robust economic policies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PMLN leader said that the world economy bodies have acknowledged the

economic policies of the present PMLN government at the global level adding that these are a clear proof of the welfare oriented policies of the present govt.

He said that PTI chief Imran Khan should come out of his reverie to

become Prime Minister and concentrate his energies to solve real problems of the masses. Muqam said that PMLN would win next coming elections with majority owing to its accomplishment of record development works.

He said the problems of public employees would be solved on priority

basis and strict action would also be taken against those federal government servants who were creating hurdles in this regard.

He said PML-N is serving masses without any greed and would continue the

cause in future, adding that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif initiated and approved several mega projects in KP despite the fact that PML-N is in opposition in the province.