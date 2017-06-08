Muqam asks NTDC to complete development projects in FATA,KP before April 2018

PESHAWAR, Jun 8 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Thursday National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), PESCO and TESCO and reviewed loadshedding situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA.

He directed NTDC to complete all the development projects in FATA and KP before April 2018 and submit progress report on weekly basis to his office.

He said the federal government as per the commitment of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would end power loadshedding in 2018.

He said the government would not tolerate any excuse or hurdle in execution of the development projects for elimination of power loadshedding.

He directed to complete 220 KVA Manshera Grid Station by October 2017, 220 KVA Chakdara Grid station and DIKhan Grid Station till March 2018, 220 KVA Nowshera Grid Station by June 2018, Jamrud Grid Station by July 15, 2017 and Bajaur Grid Station by October 2017.

The Advisor to Prime Minister fixed target for 132KVA Batkhela, Salarzai Bunner, Kabal, Matta Swat, Poran, Basham, Shangla, Mardan, Karak, Southern districts, Hazara, Peshawar, Chotta Lahore and other projects and asked early completion of all projects without compromising on quality.

He said as per the commitment of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif there would be more electricity in the system by the end of 2018 and called the officials of Water and Power for early up-gradation of transmission system while considering a challenge.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director PEPCO Dr Amir, CEO PESCO Shabir Ahmed, CEO TESCO Zaka Gandapur and high officials of NTDC.