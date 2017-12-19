Multiple fatalities’ after Amtrak train derails in Washington state

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (APP):An Amtrak passenger train on its inaugural run derailed south of Seattle in the US state of Washington on Monday, causing multiple deaths and injuries as rail cars plunged off a bridge over a traffic-clogged highway, according to reports on American television.

Several vehicles on the highway were struck by derailed train cars tumbling down from the tracks above, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer said.

“We have multiple fatals on the train, no fatals on the roadway,” Troyer said. He said the number of fatalities had not been determined.

The American news agency Associated Press, citing a federal officials briefed on the investigation, said at least six people have died.

Amtrak left Seattle as a new, high-speed service to Portland designed to avoid sharp curves, freight traffic and other obstacles that could slow the trip. Amtrak tracking data indicate the train was travelling at about 81 mph at the time of the wreck.

President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter, saying the crash shows the crucial need for infrastructure improvements.

Later, he sent condolences to those involved and thanked first responders at the scene.

The highway was closed after the derailment “and will be for some time,” Troyer said.