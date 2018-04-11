Multan wins T-20 blind cricket series

MULTAN, Apr 11 (APP)::Multan blind cricket team has won the T-20 blind cricket series with 2-0 against Quetta.

In first match of three matches series, Quetta blind team scored 134 runs for loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Multan chased the target without any loss in 12.5 overs. Ghulam Akbar was declared man of the match.

In second match Multan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 152 runs without any loss. Multan blind cricket team chased the target in 11.5 overs.

Imran was declared man of the match.

The last match of the series would be played tomorrow.