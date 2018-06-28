Multan, Abbottabad reaches to the final of Men Blind Cricket event

ABBOTTABAD, June 28 (APP)::Multan and Abbottabad to clash in the cricket final part of the ongoing 26th edition of the Games
for Persons with Disability being played by Directorate of Sports Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa here at different venues Comsats University on Thursday.
Director Operation KP Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Games
Nimat Ullah Afridi, Director venues Hamid Khan and Secretary Organizing
Committee Syed Jaffar Shah, office-bearers of the blind cricket association,
officials, players and large number of spectators were also present on this occasion.
In the first semi-final match Abbottabad defeated Karachi
by eight wickets in a dramatic match. Karachi setup a target of 179 runs. Tahir
smashed 80 runs including three towering sixes and seven boundaries and
received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators. Abbottabad chased
the target for the loss of two wickets with Riasat made an elegant 113 runs.
Riasat lace his century with five towering sixes and nine boundaries Adeel
scored 35 runs.
In the second match Multan defeated Balochistan team by 1
runs. Multan batting setup 132 runs target
with Inam struck a cracking knock of 55 runs
with three boundaries and two sixes while Javed made 35 runs with three
boundaries.
In reply, Balochistan took a good start but failed to
chase the target and bundled out for 131 runs with one ball to spare.
Balochistan took a good start and Ahmad Jan hammered a cracking 45 with three
boundaries and two sixes. Gul Khan made 29 runs with three boundaries. Thus
Multan and Abbottabad took berth into the final of the cricket event.
In the Tug of War Kingston won the trophy after defeating
Abbottabad Light and Rise got third position. In the Female Table Tennis
defending champion Zainab Barkat of FOP Peshawar
In the Children CP groups Ghafoor of Bannu won gold
medal, followed by Ijaz of DIK and Bilal of Lahore, in the Children Race 100m
Nouman of Light House won gold medal, Danial of Sam School and Abdur Rehman
Kingston, in the 100m Upper Portion race Ali Amir of Kingston, followed by Moin
Khan of Special Education Balochistan, and Saad Ali of Kingston, in the 200m
Children Race Hamza Shah of Kingston, Rizwan and Osama and Huzaifa of Kingston
and Rise, in the Children Female 100m Maryum Shah won gold medal, followed by
Farida of Rise and Muniza of Kingston.
In the women wheelchair race Zainab Abbottabad, Laila
Amir Abbottabad, Husna Peshawar
In the female standing race Fazilat of Paraplegic Center
Peshawar got gold medal, followed by Arooj Malik of FOP Abbottabad and Shama of
Paraplegic Center Peshawar.
Results: (Athletics) 100m U-16 Lower Portion Jamal Shah KP Sports Board, Farman Ullah Bannu, Wasi Ullah KP Sports 100m Lower Portion Rizwan Ullah Dir, Moiz PSRD, Hidayat Ulah 100m Upper Portion U-16 Latif Ullah Dir, Momin Khan KP Sports Board, Latif Ullah Dir 50m Crouches Azmat Shah SLF, Noveed Aslam Lahore, Asif Nadeem Multan 50 Crouches Jaffar Ali Gilgit-Baltistan, Asif Khan Mardan, Sabir Lahore 50m Braces Sher Khan Mardan, Zabi Ullah Peshawar, Imran Aryan
100m Wheelchair Ahmad Yar Multan, Mohsin ROSP, Zulfiqar Mansehra 100m Wheelchair Muhammad Ishaq Lahore, Inayat Ullah Abbottabad, Mashal Khan Charsadda Short Put throw standing Gulab Khan Peshawar, Asad Shinwari FATA, Farhan Ullah Bannu Short Put Wheelchair Mashal Khan Charsadda, Azhar Lahore, Nisar Saddique Lahore Discus Throw standing Adeel Khan Olympian Peshawar, Gulap
Khan SLF, Latif Ullah Dir Discus Throw wheelchair Shakeel Khan Peshawar, Ihsan
Danish Peshawar, Saeed Bannu Javelin throw Wheelchair Azhar Lahore, Abid Bannu, Kamran
of Dream.