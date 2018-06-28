Multan, Abbottabad reaches to the final of Men Blind Cricket event

ABBOTTABAD, June 28 (APP)::Multan and Abbottabad to clash in the cricket final part of the ongoing 26th edition of the Games

for Persons with Disability being played by Directorate of Sports Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa here at different venues Comsats University on Thursday.

Director Operation KP Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Games

Nimat Ullah Afridi, Director venues Hamid Khan and Secretary Organizing

Committee Syed Jaffar Shah, office-bearers of the blind cricket association,

officials, players and large number of spectators were also present on this occasion.

In the first semi-final match Abbottabad defeated Karachi

by eight wickets in a dramatic match. Karachi setup a target of 179 runs. Tahir

smashed 80 runs including three towering sixes and seven boundaries and

received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators. Abbottabad chased

the target for the loss of two wickets with Riasat made an elegant 113 runs.

Riasat lace his century with five towering sixes and nine boundaries Adeel

scored 35 runs.

In the second match Multan defeated Balochistan team by 1

runs. Multan batting setup 132 runs target

with Inam struck a cracking knock of 55 runs

with three boundaries and two sixes while Javed made 35 runs with three

boundaries.

In reply, Balochistan took a good start but failed to

chase the target and bundled out for 131 runs with one ball to spare.

Balochistan took a good start and Ahmad Jan hammered a cracking 45 with three

boundaries and two sixes. Gul Khan made 29 runs with three boundaries. Thus

Multan and Abbottabad took berth into the final of the cricket event.

In the Tug of War Kingston won the trophy after defeating

Abbottabad Light and Rise got third position. In the Female Table Tennis

defending champion Zainab Barkat of FOP Peshawar

In the Children CP groups Ghafoor of Bannu won gold

medal, followed by Ijaz of DIK and Bilal of Lahore, in the Children Race 100m

Nouman of Light House won gold medal, Danial of Sam School and Abdur Rehman

Kingston, in the 100m Upper Portion race Ali Amir of Kingston, followed by Moin

Khan of Special Education Balochistan, and Saad Ali of Kingston, in the 200m

Children Race Hamza Shah of Kingston, Rizwan and Osama and Huzaifa of Kingston

and Rise, in the Children Female 100m Maryum Shah won gold medal, followed by

Farida of Rise and Muniza of Kingston.

In the women wheelchair race Zainab Abbottabad, Laila

Amir Abbottabad, Husna Peshawar

In the female standing race Fazilat of Paraplegic Center

Peshawar got gold medal, followed by Arooj Malik of FOP Abbottabad and Shama of

Paraplegic Center Peshawar.

Results: (Athletics) 100m U-16 Lower Portion Jamal Shah KP Sports Board, Farman Ullah Bannu, Wasi Ullah KP Sports 100m Lower Portion Rizwan Ullah Dir, Moiz PSRD, Hidayat Ulah 100m Upper Portion U-16 Latif Ullah Dir, Momin Khan KP Sports Board, Latif Ullah Dir 50m Crouches Azmat Shah SLF, Noveed Aslam Lahore, Asif Nadeem Multan 50 Crouches Jaffar Ali Gilgit-Baltistan, Asif Khan Mardan, Sabir Lahore 50m Braces Sher Khan Mardan, Zabi Ullah Peshawar, Imran Aryan

100m Wheelchair Ahmad Yar Multan, Mohsin ROSP, Zulfiqar Mansehra 100m Wheelchair Muhammad Ishaq Lahore, Inayat Ullah Abbottabad, Mashal Khan Charsadda Short Put throw standing Gulab Khan Peshawar, Asad Shinwari FATA, Farhan Ullah Bannu Short Put Wheelchair Mashal Khan Charsadda, Azhar Lahore, Nisar Saddique Lahore Discus Throw standing Adeel Khan Olympian Peshawar, Gulap

Khan SLF, Latif Ullah Dir Discus Throw wheelchair Shakeel Khan Peshawar, Ihsan

Danish Peshawar, Saeed Bannu Javelin throw Wheelchair Azhar Lahore, Abid Bannu, Kamran

of Dream.