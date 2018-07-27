Mukhtar Ahmed Malik of PML-N wins NA-88 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Mukhtar Ahmed Malik has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-88 Sargodha-I by securing 129,615 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Nadeem Afzal Gondal of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf stood second by securing 115,622 votes and

Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Azhar ul Hassan grabbed third position with 12,703 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.11%.