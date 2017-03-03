Mujtaba for promoting film industry

LAHORE, Mar 3 (APP): Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman on Friday said Punjab and federal governments were providing different facilities to the film and cinema industry.

Speaking at a reception in honour of legendary film star Shabnam by Film Journalists Foundation here, the minister said the government had given tax holiday to the cinema industry for the last five years.

The minister said due to the government’s pro-culture policies, the private sector was investing over Rs 22 billion in film making and cinema building.

Mujtaba said the Punjab government would soon announce the culture policy to promote film and culture in the province.

The minister presented tribute to Shabnam as an artist and also presented a shield to her on behalf of the Film Journalist Foundation.

Film directors Hassan Askari, Altaf Hussan and Asghar Nadeem Syed also spoke.

Shabnam thanked people of the city for her respect and honour.