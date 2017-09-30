Muharram processions conclude peacefully

ISLAMABAD, Sept 30 (APP): Around 18 religious processions Saturday were taken

out on 9th Muharram ul Haram in different parts of the city in memory of sacrifice of

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family and companions.

The main procession started from Markazi Imambargah Sector G-6/2 and

culminated at the same place after passing through its traditional route.

Thousands of mourners and devotees participated in the processions in

memory of the supreme sacrifice made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his family for

Islam.

According to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the

procession was taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and it culminated at the

same place after passing through Lal Quarter G-6/2 chowk, Lal Masjid, Municipal Chowk.

Maghrib prayers were offered by the devotees and then procession

headed towards Melody chowk and culminated at Markazi Imambargah.

During the processions, the mourners recited ‘noohas and mirsiyas’.

The second big procession of the 9th Muharram-ul-Haram started from

Imambargah Imam Moosa Kazim in sector I-10 at 12.00 pm and concluded around 7.00

pm after passing through the defined route.

As many as 12,000 personnel of Islamabad Police and Rangers provided

security to processions and religious gatherings in the city.

Capital Development Authority, Rescue 1122, hospitals and civil defence

department remained alert to face any untoward situation.

Security cameras, walk through gates and metal detectors were used on entry and

exit points of processions and gatherings to protect the processions.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had devised a traffic plan for processions in the federal

capital to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads.

Over 2,000 police officers were deputed during the procession assisted by troops of

the Pakistan Rangers.

All roads leading towards G-6/2 as well as the 7th Avenue were closed for

traffic.

Helicopter support, mobile jammers, and armoured personnel carriers remained

present in order to assist law enforcers throughout the procession.

The procession route was cordoned off with tents and the participants were allowed

to enter the processions after complete checking.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani and other senior police and

ICT officers visited the site to review the on-ground security situation.

A police spokesman said around 600 officials in civilian clothes were also deployed on

the occassion.

All roads leading to the site of the procession were blocked but the

Islamabad Traffic Police made special arrangements to divert traffic to

alternative routes.

The processions ended successfully and SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has

appreciated the performance of his force which ensured extra-ordinary security

measures on the day for peaceful conclusion of the processions.

He said that close liaison was maintained with peace committees and

organizers of Majalis and processions.

Cooperation of organizers was ensured with the police and law enforcing

officials.

During last ten days, he said hundreds of religious gatherings (Majalis) and

processions were held in the city and strict security arrangements on these occasions

and special checking of participants was ensured.