Muhammad Yaqoob Sheiklh PTI wins NA-39 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-39 Dera Ismail Khan by securing 5,511 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Mutahida Majlis Amal (MMA) candidate Fazl ur Rehman stood second by securing 4076 votes and Independent candidate Qaizar Khan grabbed third position by getting 564 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 3.44%.