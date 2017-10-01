Muhammad Waseem wins World Boxing council silver flyweight title

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): World Boxing Council Silver

flyweight champion Muhammad Waseem defeated Panamanian opponent

Carlos to successfully defends his title on sunday.

According to PTV news, it was the eighth consecutive win for

the Pakistani boxer.

Waseem, who has been undefeatable in all the eight fights in

his career, retained number one position in the world ranking.

Waseem knocked out Carlos in the first round of the match.