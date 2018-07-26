Muhammad Taufeeq Butt of PTI wins PP-56 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Muhammad Taufeeq Butt has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-56 Gujranwala VI by securing 47,375 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Chuadhary Muhammad Tariq of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood second by securing 29,086 votes and Zahid Anwar Bhatti of Tahreek-e-Labaik Pakistan grabbed third position by getting 4,734 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 61.63%.