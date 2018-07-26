Muhammad Rashid Khilji of MQMP wins PS-66 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan candidate Muhammad Rashid Khilji has won election from Sindh constituency PS-66 Hyderabad-V by securing 27,485 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Azhar Muhammad Sheikh stood second by securing 19,663 votes, while candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamra grabbed third position by getting 12,944 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 38.64%.