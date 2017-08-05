Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to travel Lahore via GT Road on Aug 9

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif will leave for Lahore from Islamabad on August 9 (Wednesday)

via GT Road.

It was decided in a high level meeting of Pakistan Muslim

League (PML-N) held here on Saturday.

The meeting held at Punjab House was attended by senior

leadership of PML-N including former Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali

Khan, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister

Muhammad Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister

for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum

Aurangzeb, MNA Daniyal Aziz, Senators Dr. Asif Kirmani, Parvaiz

Rashid and others.

Dr. Asif Kirmani said that the route was changed on the

demand of PML-N MNAs and local leaders. Earlier it was decided that

former Prime Minister would move from Motorway but new route for

Lahore would be GT road on demand of local leadership of various

districts.

The first stay would be at Jhelum where Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

would also address public gathering. The next stay would be at

Gujranwala.

Earlier, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was received by party

supporters and workers warmly in Murree, Bhara Kahu and other arews

where he travelled.

He is expected to get a warm welcome in Lahore where he would

arrive on Wednesday.