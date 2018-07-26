Muhammad Nawaz Chohan of PML-N wins PP-55 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Nawaz Chohan has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-55 Gujranwala -V by securing 36,869 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Arkam Khan stood second by getting 22,577 votes. The third position was grabbed by an Independent candidate Khalid Mehmood with 9,125 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 54.25 %.