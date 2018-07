ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Mueen Watto has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-144 Okara-IV by securing 118670 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Mian Manzoor Hussain Watto stood second by securing 105585 votes and

Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Jamil Ashraf grabbed third position with 9100 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.42%.