ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Muhammad Khan has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-4 Loralai by securing 13,461 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Maulvi Faiz Ullah of Muttahidda Majlis-i-Ammal Pakistan stood second by securing 11,962 votes and independent candidate Shams Ud Din Wald Qamar Ud Din grabbed third position with 8,136 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.04%.