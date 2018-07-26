Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan Khichi of PTI wins PP-236 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan Khichi has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-236 Vehari-VII by securing 38,010 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Azhar Ahmed Khan Yusufzai stood second by securing 20,488 votes and Independent candidate Mian Khaliq Nawaz grabbed third position by getting 14,883 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 53.85%.