Muhammad Inam wins first gold medal for Pakistan in Men’s freestyle 86kg wrestling

GOLD COAST, Queensland (Australia), April 14 (APP)::Promising wrestler Muhammad Inam bewildered fellow wrestlers by winning first

gold medal for Pakistan in the Men’s freestyle 86kg wrestling event part of the

ongoing XXI Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games being played on at Gold Coast

Sports Center on Saturday.

Besides winning gold medal by Muhammad Inam, another promising

wrestler Tayab Raza also claimed bronze medals in Men’s freestyles 125kg

weight. With these two medals Pakistan jumped from 31 medal ranking to 22 in

the overall medal points tally with one gold medal and four bronze medals, two

in the wrestling and as many in the weightlifting.

Muhammad Inam, born in Gujranwala city of Punjab, Pakistan has many credentials for the country. Before this gold medal

Muhammad Inam also won gold medal in 2017 Beach Wrestling World Championship in

Dalyan, Turkey. He had fifth position in Glasgow in Men’s freestyle, won gold

medal in 2010 in Delhi Commonwealth Games, fifth position in 2010 in Delhi

India in Men’s Greco-Roman 84kg weight, won silver medal in 2016 Singapore Men’s

freestyle 86kg weight.

Before reaching to the grand final for the gold medal

bout, Muhammad Inam defeated Joyden Lawrence of Australia in the round of eight

by 14-4. He scored 9 points in the first round and five points in the second

round to make a toal of 14-4. The Australian had only four points in the first

round and failed to get any points in the second round. Recorded another

victory in the round of four Inama defeated Sinivie Boltic of Negeria by 10-2.

He got 10 points in the second round before no points in the first round when

Sinivie got two points by putting pressure on Inam. Inam played well cool head

in front large number of local crowd and took 10 points and the match.

After defeating the Negerian, Inam come up with big bang

and defeated his strong Indian rival Soniveer in the round of four. He got 10-0

points in the first round and succeeded in beating the India wrestlers.

After reaching into final bout, Inam did not look behind

and defeated his Negerian rival Melvin Bibo by 6-0 in the second round. He

recorded one points against nil in the first round and in the second dominated

the proceedings by taking five more points to the first gold medal for

Pakistan.

After Muhammad Inam, Tayab Raza beat Cluude Kouamen of

Cameroon before losing two matches and in the rep-Charge pattern, he got bronze

medal in the Men’s Freestyle 125kg Nordic System. In the second match Tayab

Raza lost to Sumit of India by 10-4, he got four points in the first round and

failed to click against Sumit who got six points in the first round and four

points in the second round. He lost to Karey Jarvis of Canada by 9-1, and victory

by fall. Tayab Raza won bronze medal in 125kg.

In the Javelin throw, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem got 8th

position overall with his overall throw of 76.02m, before India’s Neeraj Chopra

won gold medal with his 86.47m, followed by Hamish Peacock with his distance of

82.59m and Granda’s Anderson Peters with his throw of 82.20m got bronze medal.

Australia is leading the medal tally with 185 medals

including 73 gold medals, 55 silver medal and 57 bronze medals, England is

still on second at the medal tally with 122 medals including 42 gold medal, 39

silver medal and 41 bronze medals, India is at no. 3 with 59 medals including

25 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 18 bronze medals, Canada with 80 medals

with 15 gold, 38 silver medal and 26 bronze medals. Pakistan with one gold

medal and four bronze medals is at no. 22.