Muhammad Ammad of Pakistan reaches q-finals in Qatar Junior Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):Pakistan No. 1 in Under-13 category Muhammad Ammad raced up to the quarter-final of the ongoing Qatar Junior Squash Championship after defeating Rohan Arya Gondi of USA on Sunday.

According to detail available here, 12-year-old Muhammad Ammad, hailing from PAF Squash Academy Peshawar, played well against his US opponent and recorded a straight set victory.

The score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-7, his father Salam Gul also confirmed Muhammad Ammad victory.

Earlier, hailing from Peshawar Muhammad Ammad of Pakistan recorded a thumping victory against Jassim Ali Thani of Qatar, also in one-sided affairs, the score was 11-2, 11-6 and 11-7.

Muhammad Ammad is very optimistic about his victory in the semi-final to be played on Monday.