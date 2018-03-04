Sports 
Muhammad Ammad of Pakistan reaches q-finals in Qatar Junior Squash Championship

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):Pakistan No. 1 in Under-13 category Muhammad Ammad raced up to the quarter-final of the ongoing Qatar Junior Squash Championship after defeating Rohan Arya Gondi of USA on Sunday.
According to detail available here, 12-year-old Muhammad Ammad, hailing from PAF Squash Academy Peshawar, played well against his US opponent and recorded a straight set victory.
The score was 11-7, 11-5 and 11-7, his father Salam Gul also confirmed Muhammad Ammad victory.
Earlier, hailing from Peshawar Muhammad Ammad of Pakistan recorded a thumping victory against Jassim Ali Thani of Qatar, also in one-sided affairs, the score was 11-2, 11-6 and 11-7.
Muhammad Ammad is very optimistic about his victory in the semi-final to be played on Monday.

