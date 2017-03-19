Muhammad Ali’s 11th death anniversary observed

LAHORE, March 19 (APP): The 11th death anniversary of famous film star Muhammad Ali was observed here Sunday.

He was born in Rampur, India, on April 19, 1930 and died on March 19, 2006 in Lahore.

He was known as “Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat” (emperor of emotions) as he performed in 250 movies.

Muhammad Ali joined Radio Pakistan Hyderabad station as a broadcaster in 1956 and after a while, he moved to Bhawalpur

station and finally moved to Radio Pakistan, Karachi.

He appeared in director Munawwar Rasheed’s film “Bahadur”, director Iqbal Yusuf’s film “Daal mein kala”, and director Javed Hashmi’s film “Dil ne tujhay maan liya”.

His first film as hero was “Shararat” (1963). Later, he moved to Lahore and worked in “Khandan” (1964). He got breakthrough from “Khamosh raho (1964). His last movie screened in 1995 titled “Dum Mast Qalandar”.

Former president Ziaul Haq conferred Pride of Performance on Muhammad Ali in 1984 in recognition of his life-long services to the entertainment industry.

He is the only actor who was awarded by Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.