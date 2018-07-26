Muhammad Adrees of PTI wins PK-62 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Adrees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-62 Nowshehra-II has won election by securing 40,377 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Khalil Abbas stood second by 19, 531 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Baseer Ahmed Khatak with 13,744 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 50.97%.