Muazzam Ali Khan of GDA wins PS-11 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Muazzam Ali Khan has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11 Larkana-II by securing 32,178 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Nida Khuhro of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) stood second by securing 21,811 votes and Lutfullah of Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Bhutto grabbed third position by getting 870 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 41.08%.