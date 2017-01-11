MTCR delegation visits Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): A delegation of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) visited Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to a Foreign Office press release, the delegation was led by Ham Sang-Wook, Director General for Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, who holds the current MTCR Chair.

The delegation also comprised representatives from the MTCR member

countries. Formal consultations between Pakistan and the MTCR delegation were led from the Pakistan side by Ms Tasnim Aslam, Additional Secretary (UN&EC) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agenda for talks included the latest political and technical developments in the MTCR. Additional Secretary Tasnim Aslam briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s contribution to international efforts aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

The MTCR delegation was briefed on the administrative, legislative

and regulatory measures for the establishment of a robust command and control system, an effective and comprehensive export control regime as well as steps to improve physical security at all levels.

Pakistan’s export control regime was at par with the best international standards and its national control lists encompass the items and technologies controlled by the MTCR, it was told.

The Pakistan side underscored that efforts to prevent proliferation should not hamper the right of developing countries to access advanced technologies for peaceful purposes when appropriate safeguards were in place.

The Additional Secretary (UN&EC) also highlighted the risks posed to

regional peace and stability due to the introduction of destabilizing systems such as missile defence programmes and inter-continental ballistic missiles. Pakistan was, however, committed to avoiding any kind of arms race in South Asia. Pakistan’s proposal on establishing Strategic Restraint Regime (SRR) in South Asia which covers nuclear and missile restraint remains on the table.

Pakistan, she said, believed that progress on the proposal through meaningful dialogue could promote peace and stability in the region.

The MTCR is a grouping of 35 states that seeks to prevent missile

proliferation by adhering to common export policy guidelines related to missile technologies.

Pakistan has been engaging with the MTCR for several years. It has also been participating in the MTCR technical meetings and has also hosted several outreach missions in Islamabad.