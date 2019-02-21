Ms.Penny Mordaunt calls on Punjab Chief Minister

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for International Development Ms. Penny Mordaunt called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, ongoing program for social sector development between Punjab government and UK’s department for international development (DFID) was discussed and the DFID agreed to enhance its cooperation for reforms agenda of the incumbent government.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that DFID was the best partner of Punjab government for social sector development and added that this partnership would be further extended. He said the PTI government would provide relief to the people through good governance. “We believe in taking practical measures for giving relief to the citizens,” he added.