MRP system inaugurated at Embassy of Pakistan, Dakar, Senegal

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): The Machine Readable Passport System (MRP) is inaugurated at the Embassy of Pakistan, Dakar (Senegal).

Muhammad Imran Mirza, Ambassador of Pakistan welcomed the guests

and highlighted the importance of machine readable passport system for the Pakistanis in Senegal, said a message received here on Friday.

On the occasion, a large number of Pakistani community living in Senegal attended the function. The Mission also invited six other countries of accreditation in the function.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Husnain Shah, Technical Officer (MRP/MRV) was deputed from June 04-18, 2017 to deploy the MRP System who successfully installed it and trained the Embassy staff to be able to operate the system independently.

On the occasion, the guests expressed their graduate to the High

Commission of Pakistan for introducing this facility.